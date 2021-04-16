CHINESE NEW YEAR
WATCH: Fil-Am Dave Bautista kicks ass in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' trailer
Scenes from "Army of the Dead" trailer
Netflix via Facebook, screenshots

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's a date on May 21 on Netflix for fanboys and fangirls of Zack Snyder. The director of hit "Zack Snyder's Justice League" has again shown his meticulous cinematography and knack for engaging storytelling in "Army of the Dead."

The official trailer for the Dave Bautista-starrer was released last April 14. Scored with Kenny Rogers' country hit "The Gambler," the trailer showed exciting scenes from the zombie heist movie.

Casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) is heard saying "It's a simple in and out" to Scott Ward (Bautista) when he propositioned the former zombie war hero to retrieve $200 million dollars safely hidden in one of Vegas' underground vaults. Scott takes on the job in the hopes of finding a way to reconcile with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell).

The catch: Sin City is infested with zombies and his team should be out with the money in 32 hours before it gets blown into smithereens by the government's nukes.

 

 

Scott embarks on the journey with his team that includes  Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer).

Will Scott and Kate, who tags along in the hopes of finding Geeta (Huma Qureshi), and the team outsmart the horde of zombies?

Apart from producing and writing "Army of the Dead," Snyder also co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. It is also produced by Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller. The film also stars Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.
 

