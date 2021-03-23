CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Timely Janine Gutierrez, JC Santos film about love in a pandemic bubble set for streaming
Actress Janine Gutierrez and actor JC Santos
Janine Gutierrez via Instagram

Timely Janine Gutierrez, JC Santos film about love in a pandemic bubble set for streaming

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic-set love story starring Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos is heading straight to streaming.

"Dito at Doon" was initially set for theatrical release last March 17.

TBA Studios' Chief Executive Officer E.A. Rocha said in a statement that they have carefully deliberated over their decision.

“We have decided to release ‘DitoatDoon’ exclusively online for the time being. This was a very difficult decision for the whole team, but one that has everyone’s best interest in mind,” Rocha said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

The story revolves around Len (Gutierrez) and Caloy (Santos) who are butting heads at each other at every opportunity. This is most especially with the opinionated Len who believes she's always right with her opinion and Cabs who sees otherwise. Their frenemy status, however, takes an interesting turn as they found themselves liking each other while being stuck in a pandemic bubble.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JC Santos (@j.c.santos)

 

This is the second time that the lead actors are working together after the critically acclaimed "Babae at Baril" (2019) which won for Gutierrez the Best Actress plums at both FAMAS and Urian. This is their first time as romantic leads in a romantic flick.

The film is helmed by JP Habac ("I'm Drunk, I Love You"). It also features host and stand-up comedian Victor Anastacio and theater actress Yesh Burce, with the special participation of Janine's mom Lotlot de Leon. 

It premiered at the ongoing Osaka Asian Film Festival, happening from March 5 to 14 under the New Action Southeast Asian section.

"DitoatDoon" will be streamed at ktx.ph, Cinema '76 @ Home, iWant TFC and Ticket2Me. Overseas viewers can catch the film soon via TBA Studios' upcoming video-on-demand platform TBA Play.

The early bird promo is priced at P300, while regular price is at P350.

Janine was recently tapped as the brand ambassador of Bio-Science Philippines Bio-Water Vitamin B5 Gel at LOOK, in SM Aura Premier, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. 

The event commemorated the first anniversary of the brand in the Philippines. 

Bio-Water Vitamin B5 Gel is formulated with highly efficacious 5% Vitamin B5 concentrate and Hyaluronic Acid, formulated to enhance skin elasticity and softness, leading to smooth and hydrated skin.  With reports from Jan Milo Severo

JANINE GUTIEREZ JC SANTOS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Joker and more: 5 things that make 'Justice League' 2021 cut different from 2017 version
4 days ago
Joker and more: 5 things that make 'Justice League' 2021 cut different from 2017 version
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
"Isn't that right, Batman?"
Movies
fbfb
'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' drops full trailer
12 days ago
'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' drops full trailer
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
The fifth and final installment "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning" will be released on June 4.
Movies
fbfb
Milla Jovovich of pandemic-linked 'Resident Evil' stars in new film to premiere once cinemas reopen
14 days ago
Milla Jovovich of pandemic-linked 'Resident Evil' stars in new film to premiere once cinemas reopen
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
What do you get when you throw in Capcom and the husband-and-wife tandem of Paul W.S. Anderson and Mila Jovovich? An action-packed...
Movies
fbfb
Chai Fonacier stars as Filipina caregiver in new Hollywood film with Eva Green
14 days ago
Chai Fonacier stars as Filipina caregiver in new Hollywood film with Eva Green
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Indie actress Chai Fonacier will be joining international film stars Mark Strong and Eva Green in a pyschological thriller...
Movies
fbfb
First Pixar short film&nbsp;with Filipino characters now available on YouTube
20 days ago
First Pixar short film with Filipino characters now available on YouTube
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 days ago
“Float,” a short animation film by Filipino-American animator Bobby Rubio, was uploaded to YouTube last February...
Movies
fbfb
Dreamworks' 'Tales of Arcadia' premieres
20 days ago
Dreamworks' 'Tales of Arcadia' premieres
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 days ago
Fans of royal extraterrestrials Princess Aja and Prince Krel and their beloved pet Luug and bodyguard Varvatos Vex will again...
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with