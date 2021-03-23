Timely Janine Gutierrez, JC Santos film about love in a pandemic bubble set for streaming

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic-set love story starring Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos is heading straight to streaming.

"Dito at Doon" was initially set for theatrical release last March 17.

TBA Studios' Chief Executive Officer E.A. Rocha said in a statement that they have carefully deliberated over their decision.

“We have decided to release ‘DitoatDoon’ exclusively online for the time being. This was a very difficult decision for the whole team, but one that has everyone’s best interest in mind,” Rocha said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

The story revolves around Len (Gutierrez) and Caloy (Santos) who are butting heads at each other at every opportunity. This is most especially with the opinionated Len who believes she's always right with her opinion and Cabs who sees otherwise. Their frenemy status, however, takes an interesting turn as they found themselves liking each other while being stuck in a pandemic bubble.

This is the second time that the lead actors are working together after the critically acclaimed "Babae at Baril" (2019) which won for Gutierrez the Best Actress plums at both FAMAS and Urian. This is their first time as romantic leads in a romantic flick.

The film is helmed by JP Habac ("I'm Drunk, I Love You"). It also features host and stand-up comedian Victor Anastacio and theater actress Yesh Burce, with the special participation of Janine's mom Lotlot de Leon.

It premiered at the ongoing Osaka Asian Film Festival, happening from March 5 to 14 under the New Action Southeast Asian section.

"DitoatDoon" will be streamed at ktx.ph, Cinema '76 @ Home, iWant TFC and Ticket2Me. Overseas viewers can catch the film soon via TBA Studios' upcoming video-on-demand platform TBA Play.

The early bird promo is priced at P300, while regular price is at P350.

