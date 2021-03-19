Joker and more: 5 things that make 'Justice League' 2021 cut different from 2017 version

MANILA, Philippines — The long wait is over! Zack Snyder's much-awaited HBO Max original "Justice League" can now be seen in high definition and commercial-free on HBO GO via Sky Cable.

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" promises to be a rollercoaster ride. Here are five reasons why you should watch it as it arrives on Philippine shores on HBO GO via Sky:

1. Never-before-seen, existing footage for die-hard fans

Of course, there's the fab five — Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher)—but Snyder's version of the superhero flick has additional characters that many DC fans have been waiting to see in the big screen.

Apart from these five, Calvin Swanwick, yes, the all-familiar favorite the Martian Manhunter joins in on the fray.

We've all seen Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and his parademons in 2017 but in the 2021 version, things get darker with the anticipated first-time appearance of Darkseid and the crossover of "Suicide Squad" enigma, Joker (Jared Leto).

Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) also has extended scenes, while Ryan Choi (Zheng Kai) expands his role for viewers to unravel.

2. It's four hours and two minutes of jam-packed action

What's four hours if it means expanded stories of beloved DC heroes? Yes, it is two hours longer than the 2017 release.

Apart from the abovementioned characters, there's the introduction of Cyborg's mother, Elinore Stone; the love interest of The Flash in Iris West; the appearance of Vulko (Willem Dafoe) and how he deepens Aquaman's story arc; to the emotional affair between Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Superman himself.

3. It is divided into six chapters.

Snyder really intended to make fans understand the backstories of each important character. Thus, the movie is divided into six chapters, including a special epilogue.

4. Additional editing and new musical score

It's a given that with more characters and longer screen time comes additional editing for a more seamless viewing experience, making sure that every loose end is neatly tied together in the four-hour run of the movie. Apart from the editing, it also features a new musical score, written by its original composer Junkie XL, also known as Tom Holkenborg.

5. New scenes to watch out for

With The Joker in the picture, fans would know what to expect -- it's all about stoking the fire between him and his archrival Batman. This is one turning point in the movie that is a curious note for the popular superhero franchise. The Flash's scenes were also reshot virtually so fans should also watch out for it.

