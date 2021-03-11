'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' drops full trailer

MANILA, Philippines — The talked-about Jinju arc with a formidable enemy hell-bent on revenge and a new song from One OK Rock await fans of the highly successful manga/anime adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's "Rurouni Kenshin" (RK).

Warner Bros. Pictures yesterday dropped the full trailer of the fourth film in the popular saga, "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" that premieres April 23 in Japan.

The trailer starts with a day out with Kenshin (Takeru Satoh) and his friends Kaoru (Emi Takei), Sanosuke (Munetaka Aoki), Megumi (Yu Aoi) and Yahiko (Riku Onishi) enjoying a festival. From bright and colorful images, a succession of fiery and fierce battle scenes featuring Yukishiro Enishi, the white-haired, handsome young man who is seeking Kenshin for a deep-seated revenge, ensues.

Kenshin and his friends including Misao (Tsao Tsuchiya) engages in a battle with Enishi and his gang. All the while, Kenshin resignedly tells his friends a little back story of Yukishiro Tomoe (Kasumi Arimura).

"The man behind all this is Enishi Yukishiro, brother to Yukishiro Tomoe, the wife I stabbed to death," Kenshin was seen sharing his story to his friends.

By the end of the trailer, One OK Rock's (OOK) "Renegades" track can be heard. The popular Japanese rock group returns to collaborate with the "Rurouni Kenshin" films.

OOK's songs, "Mighty Long Fall" and "Heartache," were used as theme songs of earlier RK movies, "Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno" (2012) and "Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends" (2014), respectively. These were part of the band's album "35xxv."

The cast, including director Keishi Otomo, lead stars Takeru Satoh, Emi Takei and Munetaka Aoki visited Manila in 2014 to screen and premiere "Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno."

The fifth and final installment "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning" will be released on June 4.

