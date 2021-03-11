CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' drops full trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures yesterday dropped the full trailer of the fourth film in the popular saga, "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" that premieres April 23 in Japan.
Warner Bros. Pictures

'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' drops full trailer

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The talked-about Jinju arc with a formidable enemy hell-bent on revenge and a new song from One OK Rock await fans of the highly successful manga/anime adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's "Rurouni Kenshin" (RK).

Warner Bros. Pictures yesterday dropped the full trailer of the fourth film in the popular saga, "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" that premieres April 23 in Japan.

The trailer starts with a day out with Kenshin (Takeru Satoh) and his friends Kaoru (Emi Takei), Sanosuke (Munetaka Aoki), Megumi (Yu Aoi) and Yahiko (Riku Onishi) enjoying a festival. From bright and colorful images, a succession of fiery and fierce battle scenes featuring Yukishiro Enishi, the white-haired, handsome young man who is seeking Kenshin for a deep-seated revenge, ensues.

Kenshin and his friends including Misao (Tsao Tsuchiya) engages in a battle with Enishi and his gang. All the while, Kenshin resignedly tells his friends a little back story of Yukishiro Tomoe (Kasumi Arimura).

 

"The man behind all this is Enishi Yukishiro, brother to Yukishiro Tomoe, the wife I stabbed to death," Kenshin was seen sharing his story to his friends.

By the end of the trailer, One OK Rock's (OOK) "Renegades" track can be heard. The popular Japanese rock group returns to collaborate with the "Rurouni Kenshin" films.  

OOK's songs, "Mighty Long Fall" and "Heartache," were used as theme songs of earlier RK movies, "Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno" (2012) and "Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends" (2014), respectively. These were part of the band's album "35xxv."

The cast, including director Keishi Otomo, lead stars Takeru Satoh, Emi Takei and Munetaka Aoki visited Manila in 2014 to screen and premiere "Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno."

The fifth and final installment "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning" will be released on June 4.
 

RUROUNI KENSHIN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Milla Jovovich of pandemic-linked 'Resident Evil' stars in new film to premiere once cinemas reopen
2 days ago
Milla Jovovich of pandemic-linked 'Resident Evil' stars in new film to premiere once cinemas reopen
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
What do you get when you throw in Capcom and the husband-and-wife tandem of Paul W.S. Anderson and Mila Jovovich? An action-packed...
Movies
fbfb
Chai Fonacier stars as Filipina caregiver in new Hollywood film with Eva Green
2 days ago
Chai Fonacier stars as Filipina caregiver in new Hollywood film with Eva Green
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Indie actress Chai Fonacier will be joining international film stars Mark Strong and Eva Green in a pyschological thriller...
Movies
fbfb
First Pixar short film&nbsp;with Filipino characters now available on YouTube
7 days ago
First Pixar short film with Filipino characters now available on YouTube
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
“Float,” a short animation film by Filipino-American animator Bobby Rubio, was uploaded to YouTube last February...
Movies
fbfb
Dreamworks' 'Tales of Arcadia' premieres
8 days ago
Dreamworks' 'Tales of Arcadia' premieres
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Fans of royal extraterrestrials Princess Aja and Prince Krel and their beloved pet Luug and bodyguard Varvatos Vex will again...
Movies
fbfb
Filipino dancers who worked with BTS, Bieber create choreography for new Disney film
14 days ago
Filipino dancers who worked with BTS, Bieber create choreography for new Disney film
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Filipino-American couple Keone and Mari Madrid’s choreography will be featured in upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios...
Movies
fbfb
Gardo Versoza asks gov't 'ayuda' for cinemas' reopening
16 days ago
Gardo Versoza asks gov't 'ayuda' for cinemas' reopening
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
Versatile actor Gardo Versoza asked the government to help the entertainment industry as well as the moviegoers amid the possible...
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with