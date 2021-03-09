Milla Jovovich of pandemic-linked 'Resident Evil' stars in new film to premiere once cinemas reopen

MANILA, Philippines — What do you get when you throw in Capcom and the husband-and-wife tandem of Paul W.S. Anderson and Mila Jovovich? An action-packed movie with a kick-ass heroine.

The trio known for their collaboration in the smash hit video game turned box-office franchise "Resident Evil" returns to the big screen with "Monster Hunter," set to hit Philippine cinemas as soon as these reopen following government protocols and guidelines.

Nearly 20 years ago, Anderson and Jovovich teamed up with videogame company and Constantin Film to produce "Resident Evil," based on the bestselling videogame. Six movies and $1.2 billion in box office later, the franchise stands as the most successful videogame adaptation of all time.

"Resident Evil" has then become one of the movies netizens have linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was actually a fan of the ‘Monster Hunter’ game before a lot of people in America and Europe, because I spent a lot of time in Japan,” Anderson shared. “It became one of my favorite countries to visit. Because of that, I started playing ‘Monster Hunter’ in 2008 – and by 2009 I was pitching Capcom on making a movie of the game.”

A frequent visitor of Japan and a fan of the game, Anderson sees making "Monster Hunter" a passion project. He likes the game because it does not rely on a narrative, thus, it gives him free rein to invent a story.

“It felt like an amazing opportunity to build a whole world on the movie screen, and there were countless stories to tell within that world. The more I thought about it, the more stories and characters began to take root,” he related.

In the upcoming movie "Monster Hunter," behind this world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Jovovich) and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Jovovich, who established herself in the big screen as Alice, had to be convinced to play another heroine out to face a different set of monsters.

“My first thought was, really, from zombies to monsters? You’ve got to be kidding me,” recalled Mila. “He said, ‘Just read it,’ and when I did, I felt like it captured everything I love about making action movies, but I really loved the character of Captain Artemis. She just felt real to me. I felt like it would be wonderful to play somebody that disciplined.”

"Monster Hunter" is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.