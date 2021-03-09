CHINESE NEW YEAR
Chai Fonacier stars as Filipina caregiver in new Hollywood film with Eva Green
Chai Fonacier
Chai Fonacier stars as Filipina caregiver in new Hollywood film with Eva Green

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 12:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Indie actress Chai Fonacier will be joining international film stars Mark Strong and Eva Green in a pyschological thriller "Nocebo” directed by Lorcan Finnegan.

Chai will be playing a Filipino caregiver who will use folk healing on Eva's character who has a mysterious disease. The movie is the first co-production between the Philippines and Ireland.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Philippine co-producer Bianca Balbuena said that several local actresses auditioned for the role but Chai was the perfect fit.

“So yeah, a Cebuana actress is the co-lead of Eva Green and Mark Strong in this film involving Filipino occultism," she said.

The producer also shared that they already started shooting the movie.

“First five shooting days are done already. Chai and Eva have started shooting. Mark Strong just arrived,” she said.

Chai is known for her roles in "Miss Bulalacao" in 2015 and "Patay na si Hesus" in 2017, for which she won Best Supporting Actress for both films.

