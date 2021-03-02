CHINESE NEW YEAR
Dreamworks' 'Tales of Arcadia' premieres
"3Below: Tales of Arcadia" premiere on Dreamworks last March 1 at 7:20 p.m.
The STAR/File

Dreamworks' 'Tales of Arcadia' premieres

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of royal extraterrestrials Princess Aja and Prince Krel and their beloved pet Luug and bodyguard Varvatos Vex will again see the foursome's journey while stuck on Earth.

"3Below: Tales of Arcadia" premiered on Dreamworks last March 1 at 7:20 p.m.

It is the second story in Guillermo Del Toro's award-winning "Tales of Arcadia" trilogy, a saga of shared stories about a seemingly ordinary town filled with unexpected heroes who rise to fight the dark forces that reside there.

On the run from intergalactic bounty hunters and prying humans, Princess Aja and Price Krel struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet.

"3Below: Tales of Arcadia" highlights the power of friendship and family with a touch of fish-out-of-water comedy.

The new show joins a line up of fan favorite shows on DreamWorks, including the recently released series "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants," "The Boss Baby: Back in Business" and "Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny" in addition to "Trolls: The Beat Goes On!," "Dragons: Race to the Edge," "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" and "All Hail King Julien."

New episodes air at 7:20 p.m. weekdays on DreamWorks, the 24-hour kids and family network that brings the animation studio's beloved movie heroes to the small screen to star in their own TV shows. It is available in the Philippines via Cable Boss.

