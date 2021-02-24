CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Filipino dancers who worked with BTS, Bieber create choreography for new Disney film
Scene from 'Us Again.'
Disney

Filipino dancers who worked with BTS, Bieber create choreography for new Disney film

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American couple Keone and Mari Madrid’s choreography will be featured in upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios animation short “Us Again.”

In his Instagram account, Keone posted a screenshot of the short animation, saying it will be shown on March 5 in cinemas before “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Keone Madrid (@keonemadrid)

 

“Dream project announcement. Since 2019 we’ve been working on an animated short film with Disney, told entirely through dance/music (can’t believe I get to type that). And on March 5th, 'Us Again' will play in theaters before Raya and the Last Dragon (wherever theaters are open),” Keone said.

“It will later go to Disney+ in June. There are so many levels to which my heart explodes with joy when thinking about this coming to life, particularly that we can watch our daughter watch this - and that watching the shorts before Disney films have always been something I’ve deeply cherished - but this film and the village of people who helped bring it to life, are so special,” he added.

He also thanked producer Brad Simonsen and director Zach Parrish for trusting them.

“Thank you Zach, Brad and the team for believing in us. The Disney dork in us is floating on animated clouds above space mountain,” he said.

The world-renowned dance couple previously worked with international celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Korean pop superstars BTS and Got7, and Kendrick Lamar, among others.

DANCER DISNEY FILIPINO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Gardo Versoza asks gov't 'ayuda' for cinemas' reopening
1 day ago
Gardo Versoza asks gov't 'ayuda' for cinemas' reopening
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Versatile actor Gardo Versoza asked the government to help the entertainment industry as well as the moviegoers amid the possible...
Movies
fbfb
WATCH: New 'Mortal Kombat' releases trailer
4 days ago
WATCH: New 'Mortal Kombat' releases trailer
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Have you seen the trailer of the newest iteration of "Mortal Kombat"?
Movies
fbfb
Gardo Versoza asks gov't 'ayuda' for cinemas' reopening
5 days ago
Gardo Versoza asks gov't 'ayuda' for cinemas' reopening
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Versatile actor Gardo Versoza asked the government to help the entertainment industry as well as the moviegoers amid the possible...
Movies
fbfb
What to expect if Philippine cinemas reopen as planned in March
5 days ago
What to expect if Philippine cinemas reopen as planned in March
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
"Hindi pupunuin 'yung sinehan, bawal kumain, bawal tumanggap ng tawag, yung cellphone naka-off, 'wag kayong gumamit ng CR...
Movies
fbfb
Kwentong Jollibee's 2021 short films explore love in the time of COVID-19
8 days ago
Kwentong Jollibee's 2021 short films explore love in the time of COVID-19
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
It's that time of the year again for fans of the Kwentong Jollibee series as the fast food chain recently premiered the third...
Movies
fbfb
Documentary on Duterte's drug war an official entry to Oscars 2021
22 days ago
Documentary on Duterte's drug war an official entry to Oscars 2021
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 days ago
FAMAS Best Picture "Aswang" is eligible for nomination at the documentary category of the 93rd Academy Awards. 
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with