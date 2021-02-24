Filipino dancers who worked with BTS, Bieber create choreography for new Disney film

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American couple Keone and Mari Madrid’s choreography will be featured in upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios animation short “Us Again.”

In his Instagram account, Keone posted a screenshot of the short animation, saying it will be shown on March 5 in cinemas before “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

“Dream project announcement. Since 2019 we’ve been working on an animated short film with Disney, told entirely through dance/music (can’t believe I get to type that). And on March 5th, 'Us Again' will play in theaters before Raya and the Last Dragon (wherever theaters are open),” Keone said.

“It will later go to Disney+ in June. There are so many levels to which my heart explodes with joy when thinking about this coming to life, particularly that we can watch our daughter watch this - and that watching the shorts before Disney films have always been something I’ve deeply cherished - but this film and the village of people who helped bring it to life, are so special,” he added.

He also thanked producer Brad Simonsen and director Zach Parrish for trusting them.

“Thank you Zach, Brad and the team for believing in us. The Disney dork in us is floating on animated clouds above space mountain,” he said.

The world-renowned dance couple previously worked with international celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Korean pop superstars BTS and Got7, and Kendrick Lamar, among others.