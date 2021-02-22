Gardo Versoza asks gov't 'ayuda' for cinemas' reopening

CHINESE NEW YEAR
MANILA, Philippines — Versatile actor Gardo Versoza asked the government to help the entertainment industry as well as the moviegoers amid the possible reopening of cinemas next month.

In a recent press conference of his upcoming movie “Ayuda Babes,” Gardo said the government should provide what moviegoers might need once the cinemas reopen.

“If ever na buksan, sana 'yung mga kakailanganin kung sakali ay sagutin na ng gobyerno 'yon. Kasi kumbaga 'yung sine isang form ng pagsasaya 'yan eh, kahit papaano mapupukaw 'yung lungkot ng tao,” Gardo told Philstar.com.

“Eh ngayon kung dadagdagan mo nanaman ng gagastusin, gastos nanaman sa mask, gastos nanaman sa shield at malamang dyan may iba pang pagkakagastusan, feeling ko 'pag ganyan, dinadagukan mo lang ng husto ang taong bayan,” he added.

The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardo said, made people suffer and it’s time for them to enjoy movies in cinemas.

“Kasi hindi naman biro 'yung halos isang taon tayong nasa pandemya pagkatapos ayan na lang 'yung isang magkakapagpasaya pagkatapos magdadagdag ka pa ng ano. Dapat nga tumulong sila do'n sa mga ikabababa ng singil kung sakali,” he said.

Produced by Saranggola Media Productions and directed by Joven Tan, “Ayuda Babes” will be showing online via KTX and iWant TFC.

The movie tells the lives of a barangay captain, his sidekick, the gossipmongering salon mainstays and a live-in couple intertwine during the lockdown.

Apart from Gardo, comedians Joey Paras, Iyah Mina, Juliana Parizcova Segovia, Negi, Brenda Mage, Petite Brockovich, Berni Batin and Ate Gay are the cast. They are joined by Christi Fider, Dan Delgado and Zeus Collins.

