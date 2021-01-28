From 'Twilight' to 'Spencer': Kristen Stewart is new Princess Diana

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart will be playing Princess Diana in the upcoming film "Spencer."

In Vanity Fair's Instagram account, the "Twilight" star was seen posing as Princess Diana with her hair cut into a bob with a hat while wearing a red coat.

“Your first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana is here. The actress takes on the role of the People’s Princess in Pablo Larrain’s #Spencer,” the post said.

According to reports, “Spencer” follows the princess during a pivotal holiday weekend in Sandringham House, Queen Elizabeth II’s private estate, where she decides to finally divorce Prince Charles.

“‘Spencer’ is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Kristen told Vanity Fair.

“It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her,” she added.

Written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, filming of the movie will take place in Germany and United Kingdom and set to launch in 2021.

The cast also includes Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible”).