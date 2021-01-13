Charlie Dizon opens up about going sexy, doing daring scenes in 'Fan Girl'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon revealed that she will just trust her talent management agency, Rise Artist Studio, if she will be given sexy roles in the future.

During a recent virtual press conference for her new iWantTFC series, Charlie was asked by Philstar.com if she’s willing to accept more sexy roles after her daring performance in “Fan Girl" that won her a Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 Best Actress award.

“Hindi ko pa po naiisip 'yon, pero gusto ko lang sabihin na naniwala po ako sa management kung ano po 'yung makakaganda po sa akin,” Charlie said.

In the same press conference, Charlie said that was more excited than scared to do “Fan Girl.”

“No'ng audition po tapos sinabi na ako na po 'yung gaganap, siyempre mas nangibabaw po 'yung tuwa ko na first time kong magbibida sa pelikula tapos no'ng sinabi ni Direk Tonet 'yung storya, mas na-amaze po ako, mas na-excite po ako,” she said.

“Meron (pong takot) pero nilunok ko na lang 'yung takot kasi mas na-excite akong gawin 'yong pelikula,” she added.

In a prior exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Charlie said Paulo was a "gentleman" in assisting her execute the delicate scenes in the movie.

“Sobrang helpful po niya. Ang dami niyang na-share sa akin na makakatulong sa acting and very gentleman. Masasabi ko pong ginuide niya ko sa mga eksena,” she said.

iWantTFC welcomes the New Year with its first original 2021 offering titled “Horrorscope,” an anthology series about how one’s astrological sign can bring misfortune and terror, which begins streaming worldwide today, January 13.

Starring Charlie Dizon, Elisse Joson, Patrick Quiroz, Fino Herrera, Iyah Mina and Paolo Gumabao, “Horroscope’s” Zodiac-based chapters are a follow-up to Jake Cuenca’s “Scorpio” episode in “Sitsit,” which is also available on iWantTFC.

In the “Virgo” episode of “Horrorscope,” Dizon takes on her first horror role as Ronalyn, an idealistic rookie police officer who is forced by her superiors to join a group of corrupt “ninja cops” in exchange for a promotion.

To be accepted, Ronalyn needs to extract information from and then execute a suspected drug runner held captive by the group, who turns out to be her ex-boyfriend and first love Dado (Fino Herrera). Before her bosses find out about their real connection, Ronalyn then must choose between doing what’s right and saving her own life.

In the “Leo” episode, Iyah Mina plays the controlling fashion designer Leona, who is mourning the passing of her younger boyfriend Jonas (Paolo Gumabao). Her only wish is to be with him again, so she hires a necromancer to bring Jonas back from the dead. But raising the dead has its own tragic consequences, and karma befalls the obsessed Leona as her dead boyfriend yearns for her to share his grave.

Patrick Quizon, meanwhile, plays the earnest sacristan Ponce in the “Libra” episode, where he helps a priest exorcise the devil from a mysterious lady named Clarissa (Elisse Joson). During the ritual, Clarissa becomes too strong and her womb swells to give birth to the prince of darkness.

As both of them become overpowered by Clarissa, the priest decides to kill her as a last resort. But Ponce is paralyzed by fear and his conscience, unable to decide whether to help the priest with his morbid solution or save Clarissa and her unborn child.

“Horrorscope” is created, produced and directed by Ato Bautista, who also helmed the “Scorpio” episode in iWantTFC’s “Sitsit” movie series.

Standard and premium subscribers worldwide can watch the three episodes of “Horrorscope” on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com.