Wanted: Lola: Disney looking for elderly Pinay rumored to be part of 'Spider-Man 3'

MANILA, Philippines — American media giant Disney is looking for a Filipino grandmother who will play in an upcoming movie.

According to Project Casting's website, the Filipino should be 50 to 90 years old and fluent in speaking English.

“Katie Doyle Casting, Hawaii is assisting Sarah Finn Casting (Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian, Guardians of the Galaxy) in looking for an actress to play a role in an upcoming Walt Disney Studios film,” the post read.

“No professional acting experience is required, but the applicant must speak English fluently and be comfortable traveling on a plane to Atlanta. They also should be currently authorized to work in the United States (either a US citizen, a green card holder, or an O-1 visa holder.),” it added.

The post also said that Disney is committed to “diverse, inclusive and authentic casting,” so they wanted a Filipino to take the role.

“We highly encourage performers who are Filipino or of Filipino descent to apply. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to disability, race, age, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity, or any other basis prohibited by law, unless otherwise specifically indicated,” it said.

Though the post doesn’t specify what Disney film needed the Filipino grandmother, the upcoming Marvel movie “Spider-Man 3” will be also shooting in Atlanta. The role is believed to be the grandmother of Ned, Peter Parker's friend who is played by Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon.

