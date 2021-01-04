KOREAN WAVE
What Sue Ramirez found out about self via Netflix flick 'Finding Agnes'
Sue Ramirez
Netflix/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez revealed that her role in the new Netflix film “Finding Agnes” is very different from her previous roles in other movies.

In a recent virtual press conference of her new film with Jelson Bae, Sue said that it’s her job as an actress to show the difference among her roles.

WATCH: 'Finding Agnes' trailer

“Most definitely, this is very, very different from all the roles I’ve done before. 'Yung ibang films ko before na on Netflix also mapapansin mo talaga how they differ on each other. Ako, as an actress, I think it’s my job to talagang ipakita mo kung ano 'yung naiiba,” Sue told Philstar.com in an interview.

“Yung character ko dito as Cathy, I was born and raised in Morocco so I learned some sa culture nila, sa language nila at kung paano ba sila and to ask around sa mga Pinoy do'n na kilala din kami. Malaki 'yung pagkakaiba,” she added.

Sue also said that she can relate with her character in the film.

“Siguro nakaka-relate ako kay Cathy dahil sobrang passionate niya. She’s the type of person who will give her all sa mga bagay. Binigay niya talaga 'yung buhay niya do'n sa bed and breakfast na iniwan sa kanya. Kung tutuusin, pwede siyang mag-shift ng ibang career pero hindi. 'Yon ang responsibility na iniwan sa akin and I will continue it with all my heart, aalagaan ko itong iniwan sa akin dahil this is what I have to do. So I think that’s where I can relate to Cathy,” she said.

Directed by Marla Ancheta, “Finding Agnes” is now streaming on Netflix. — Netflix via YouTube

