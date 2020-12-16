Vogue says Heart Evangelista is rumored to join 'Crazy Rich Asians 2' cast

MANILA, Philippines — What are the chances that Heart Evangelista will bag the role of Colette Bing in the sequel to the mega-hit 2018 "Crazy Rich Asians"?

Heart is among the rumored to play the spoiled brat fashion blogger who is a daughter to mega-billionaire Bao Gaoling in the sequel "China Rich Girlfriend."

Production has yet to start and if the sequel follows the said second book in the popular series penned by Kevin Kwan, then Colette is a fitting character to play for Heart.

But she has to contend with her closest competition for the role — Netflix darling Lana Condor, the star of the two movies in the "To All The Boys I've Love Before" movie adaptations.

Kwan shared the Vogue Australia article that mentioned the rumors about Condor, Heart and Taiwanese-Australian actress Hannah Quinlivan on his Facebook page on December 4.

"A fun bit of speculation from our friends at Vogue," he wrote and shared the link to the article.

Kwan himself met with Heart and he tagged her as "The Real Crazy Rich Asian" in the Harper's Bazaar YouTube clip.

Colette is an important character because she will affect the story of the two main characters of the books and movie adaptations, Nick Young and Rachel Chu.

If there will be a third movie to the movies and it will also be based on the books, Colette will see a major character development after her "fall" in the second book. In the third book, "Rich People Problems," Colette will see good character development and a noble title to boot.

Now, does Colette Bing seem tailor-fit to be Heart Evangelista's first international role after being rumored, too, of supposedly playing the role of Cho Chang in the "Harry Potter" series?

We'll just have to wait and see.

