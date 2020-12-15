Remastered FPJ films showing for free to mark 'Da King's' 16th death anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — To mark the 16th death anniversary of Filipino movie icon Fernando Poe Jr., ABS-CBN honors "Da King" by showing his blockbuster movies on A2Z, CineMo, iWant and other online channels of the network this month.

“We feel this is a time when the country needs most an inspiration. FPJ’s movies show that we can triumph over adversities when we persevere and Filipinos can take inspiration from that,” said Macie Imperial, ABS-CBN head of Integrated Acquisition and International Sales & Distribution.

A2Z Channel viewers will have the chance to catch a mix of his action-packed and comedy movies such as “Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko” (Dec. 20) and “May Isang Tsuper” (Dec. 27).

Cinemo brings full-on action and biographical movies such as “Totoy Bato” (Dec. 15), “Kalibre .45” (Dec. 16), “Nagbabagang Asero” (Dec. 17) and “Sigaw ng Katarungan” (Dec. 18) while CinemaOne features “Sambahin ang Ngalan Mo” (Dec. 20) and “Ayos na…Ang Kasunod” (Dec. 27).

Streaming on iWantTFC until December 20 are the remastered versions of his acclaimed and celebrated movies including “Agila ng Manilla,” “Ang Alamat ng Lawin,” “Ang Padrino,” “Dito sa Pitong Gatang,” “Isang Bala Ka Lang Part 2,” “Pakners,” “Umpisahan mo at Tatapusin ko,” and “Ayos na…ang Kasunod.”

Earlier this month, Cinemo and Trabahanap paid tribute to real-life heroes with the TrabaHero (FPJ Special), featuring heroic stories inspired by the different characters of FPJ in his movies, shared by of real people on the Trabahanap Facebok page.

