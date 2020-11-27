KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Ricky Lee wants to rewrite âHimala,â Nora Aunor awarded anew in USA
Poster of the Ishmael Bernal-directed 1982 drama 'Himala,' written by Ricky Lee based on a series of alleged Marian apparitions to schoolgirls in Cabra Island in Occidental Mindoro.
Experimental Cinema of the Philippines, LVN Pictures
Ricky Lee wants to rewrite ‘Himala,’ Nora Aunor awarded anew in USA
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — If Ricky Lee could turn back time, he would tweak his magnum opus “Himala.”

During a recent virtual conference with Philstar.com and other media, the award-winning screenwriter shared that he would love to add humor into “Himala,” the only Filipino film that made it to CNN International’s list of Best Asian Films of All Time.

“’Yung hindi gan’on ka-seryoso, konting humor lang,” he shared in the press launch of his iWant TFC original documentary series “Trip to Quiapo,” now available on the iWant TFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com.

“As an artist, generally, 99% ng trabaho mo gusto mong balikan. Laging ‘di ka matahimik na ‘dapat ata gan’to, dapat ata ganu’n. Hindi ka maka-move on. Hindi mo masabing, ‘Ibigay ko na lang ‘to sa mundo, bahala na s’ya, I’ll just go to my next story’,” he said.

The star of the 1982 drama, “Superstar” Nora Aunor, was recently named by Gawad Amerika as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Performing Arts recipient.

The award-giving body gave the 19th edition of the award to Nora for her timeless contribution to the Philippine cinema, including her performance in “Himala,” which earned her a Best Actress award from Catholic Mass Media Awards.

“Sa lahat ng mga tagahanga ko diyan sa America, sa mga nagmamahal sa akin, sa mga sumusuporta, ang aking pong walang katapusang pagmamahal sa inyo pong lahat diyan. Mula sa puso, wala pong iwanan ha,” Nora said in her acceptance speech online.

“Maraming salamat po sa Gawad Amerika Awards sa pagbibigay po sa akin ng parangal bilang Lifetime Achievement Award in Performing Arts. Maraming salamat po sa pamunuan nito,” she added. 

Apart from Nora, Ricardo Brown also received an award for Lifetime Achievement Award for Education, while Erwin Tulfo and Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. both received the Lakandula Award. — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

NORA AUNOR RICKY LEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
'Praybeyt Benjamin' backs out from MMFF 2020; here's complete list
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The complete list of entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has been revealed to the media earlier...
Movies
fbfb
9 days ago
Film fest restarts in Manila with black and white 'Parasite' as opening salvo
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
A black and white version of South Korean blockbuster movie “Parasite” will be opening at this year’s QCinema...
Movies
fbfb
27 days ago
LIST: Cine Europa 2020 schedule, trailers, synopses
27 days ago
Cine Europa, Europe’s biggest film festival, is now back in the Philippines from October 31 to November 29. 
Movies
fbfb
45 days ago
WATCH: 'Hayop Ka!' premieres official Netflix trailer starring Robin Padilla, Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby
45 days ago
Leading streaming entertainment service Netflix premieres today the trailer of "Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story."...
Movies
fbfb
58 days ago
Disney confirms new 'Lion King' film with 'Moonlight' director
58 days ago
Disney's blockbuster remake of "The Lion King" is getting a follow-up from Oscar-winning "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins,...
Movies
fbfb
58 days ago
Very nice! 'Borat' sequel coming to Amazon Prime
58 days ago
A sequel to the comedy "Borat" has been purchased by Amazon Prime and is expected to hit the streaming platform before November's...
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with