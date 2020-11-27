Ricky Lee wants to rewrite ‘Himala,’ Nora Aunor awarded anew in USA

MANILA, Philippines — If Ricky Lee could turn back time, he would tweak his magnum opus “Himala.”

During a recent virtual conference with Philstar.com and other media, the award-winning screenwriter shared that he would love to add humor into “Himala,” the only Filipino film that made it to CNN International’s list of Best Asian Films of All Time.

“’Yung hindi gan’on ka-seryoso, konting humor lang,” he shared in the press launch of his iWant TFC original documentary series “Trip to Quiapo,” now available on the iWant TFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com.

“As an artist, generally, 99% ng trabaho mo gusto mong balikan. Laging ‘di ka matahimik na ‘dapat ata gan’to, dapat ata ganu’n. Hindi ka maka-move on. Hindi mo masabing, ‘Ibigay ko na lang ‘to sa mundo, bahala na s’ya, I’ll just go to my next story’,” he said.

The star of the 1982 drama, “Superstar” Nora Aunor, was recently named by Gawad Amerika as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Performing Arts recipient.

The award-giving body gave the 19th edition of the award to Nora for her timeless contribution to the Philippine cinema, including her performance in “Himala,” which earned her a Best Actress award from Catholic Mass Media Awards.

“Sa lahat ng mga tagahanga ko diyan sa America, sa mga nagmamahal sa akin, sa mga sumusuporta, ang aking pong walang katapusang pagmamahal sa inyo pong lahat diyan. Mula sa puso, wala pong iwanan ha,” Nora said in her acceptance speech online.

“Maraming salamat po sa Gawad Amerika Awards sa pagbibigay po sa akin ng parangal bilang Lifetime Achievement Award in Performing Arts. Maraming salamat po sa pamunuan nito,” she added.

Apart from Nora, Ricardo Brown also received an award for Lifetime Achievement Award for Education, while Erwin Tulfo and Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. both received the Lakandula Award. — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo