'Praybeyt Benjamin' backs out from MMFF 2020; here's complete list

MANILA, Philippines — The complete list of entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has been revealed to the media earlier today.
Ten local films will be shown online in time for Christmas.
The first three films announced earlier, such a “Praybeyt Benjamin,” “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” and “The Exorcism of Siszum,” backed out from the festival due to "multiple reasons," according to festival organizers.
Related: Erik Matti mocks MMFF for including Vice Ganda film in 2020 lineup
MMFF 2020 will be online and it can be watched on Upstream. Just register to Upstream via GMovies website and choose what film you want. Payment options are GCash and via credit card.
Below are the complete list of films at this year’s MMFF.
'Magikland'
Production company: Brightlight Leisure Productions Inc./Gallaga Reyes Films
Genre: Fantasy Adventure Film
Cast: Jun Urbano, Migs Cuaderno, Elijah Aleto
Director: Christian Acuna
'Coming Home'
Production company: Maverick Films and ALV Films
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jinggoy Estrada, Sylvia Sanchez, EA de Guzman, Jake Ejercito, Vin Abrenica
Director: Adolf Alix Jr.
'The Missing'
Production company: Regal Entertainment
Genre: Horror
Cast: Ritz Azul, Miles Ocampo, Joseph Marco
Director: Easy Ferrer
'Tagpuan'
Production company: Alternative Visions
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Iza Calzado, Shaina Magdayao, Alfred Vargas
Director: Mac Alejandre
'Isa Pang Bahaghari'
Production company: Heaven’s Best Entertainment
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Nora Aunor, Michael de Mesa, Philip Salvador, Sanya Lopez, Zanjoe Marudo
Director: Joel Lamangan
'Suarez: The Healing Priest'
Production company: Horse Shoe Studios
Genre: Religion, Drama
Cast: John Arcilla, Dante Rivero
Director: Joven Tan
'Mang Kepweng, Ang Lihim ng Bandang Itim'
Production company: Cineko Productions
Genre: Fantasy Comedy
Cast: Vhong Navarro, Barbie Imperial, Ryan Bang
Director: Topel Lee
'Pakboys: Takusa'
Production company: Viva Films
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Andrew E, Dennis Padilla, Janno Gibbs, Jerald Napoles
Director: Al Tantay
'The Boy Foretold By The Stars'
Production company: Clever Minds Inc
Genre: BL Drama
Cast: Adrian Lindayag, Keann Johnson
Director: Dolly Dulu
'Fan Girl'
Production company: Epicmedia, Project 8, Globe Studios, Black Sheep
Genre: Drama
Cast: Paolo Avelino, Charlie Dizon
Director: Antoinette Jadaone
RELATED: Paulo Avelino’s first film as himself to premiere at Tokyo International Film Fest
- Latest