'Praybeyt Benjamin' backs out from MMFF 2020; here's complete list

MANILA, Philippines — The complete list of entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has been revealed to the media earlier today.

Ten local films will be shown online in time for Christmas.

The first three films announced earlier, such a “Praybeyt Benjamin,” “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” and “The Exorcism of Siszum,” backed out from the festival due to "multiple reasons," according to festival organizers.

MMFF 2020 will be online and it can be watched on Upstream. Just register to Upstream via GMovies website and choose what film you want. Payment options are GCash and via credit card.

Below are the complete list of films at this year’s MMFF.

'Magikland'

Production company: Brightlight Leisure Productions Inc./Gallaga Reyes Films

Genre: Fantasy Adventure Film

Cast: Jun Urbano, Migs Cuaderno, Elijah Aleto

Director: Christian Acuna

'Coming Home'

Production company: Maverick Films and ALV Films

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jinggoy Estrada, Sylvia Sanchez, EA de Guzman, Jake Ejercito, Vin Abrenica

Director: Adolf Alix Jr.

'The Missing'

Production company: Regal Entertainment

Genre: Horror

Cast: Ritz Azul, Miles Ocampo, Joseph Marco

Director: Easy Ferrer

'Tagpuan'

Production company: Alternative Visions

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Iza Calzado, Shaina Magdayao, Alfred Vargas

Director: Mac Alejandre

'Isa Pang Bahaghari'

Production company: Heaven’s Best Entertainment

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Nora Aunor, Michael de Mesa, Philip Salvador, Sanya Lopez, Zanjoe Marudo

Director: Joel Lamangan

'Suarez: The Healing Priest'

Production company: Horse Shoe Studios

Genre: Religion, Drama

Cast: John Arcilla, Dante Rivero

Director: Joven Tan

'Mang Kepweng, Ang Lihim ng Bandang Itim'

Production company: Cineko Productions

Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Cast: Vhong Navarro, Barbie Imperial, Ryan Bang

Director: Topel Lee

'Pakboys: Takusa'

Production company: Viva Films

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Andrew E, Dennis Padilla, Janno Gibbs, Jerald Napoles

Director: Al Tantay

'The Boy Foretold By The Stars'

Production company: Clever Minds Inc

Genre: BL Drama

Cast: Adrian Lindayag, Keann Johnson

Director: Dolly Dulu

'Fan Girl'

Production company: Epicmedia, Project 8, Globe Studios, Black Sheep

Genre: Drama

Cast: Paolo Avelino, Charlie Dizon

Director: Antoinette Jadaone

