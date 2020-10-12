WATCH: 'Hayop Ka!' premieres official Netflix trailer starring Robin Padilla, Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby

MANILA, Philippines — Leading streaming entertainment service Netflix premieres today the trailer of "Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story."

The adult-animation film from the Philippines starring Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby and Robin Padilla is set to premiere on October 29 at 12:01 am.

Nimfa Dimaano (Angelica Panganiban), the pretty pussycat is a perfume sales kitty at a department store. Her boyfriend, Roger (Robin Padilla), the macho mongrel is a janitor. Nimfa meets Iñigo Villanueva (Sam Milby) the bourgeoisie business dog and their chemistry ignites. Will Nimfa and Roger’s love for DVDs and cheap street food keep them together or will Iñigo’s high society charms tear them apart?

Additional voice cast include Empoy Marquez, Piolo Pascual, Arci Muñoz, Eugene Domingo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre and Bb Joyce Bernal.

Animated and produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films - Erickson Raymundo, Piolo Pascual, Bb Joyce Bernal, E Del Mundo, Avid Liongoren and Manny Angeles.