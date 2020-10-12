KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: 'Hayop Ka!' premieres official Netflix trailer starring Robin Padilla, Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby
The adult-animation film from the Philippines starring Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby and Robin Padilla is set to premiere on October 29 at 12:01 am.
Netflix/Released
WATCH: 'Hayop Ka!' premieres official Netflix trailer starring Robin Padilla, Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby
(Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Leading streaming entertainment service Netflix premieres today the trailer of "Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story." 

The adult-animation film from the Philippines starring Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby and Robin Padilla is set to premiere on October 29 at 12:01 am.  

 

 

Nimfa Dimaano (Angelica Panganiban), the pretty pussycat is a perfume sales kitty at a department store. Her boyfriend, Roger (Robin Padilla), the macho mongrel is a janitor. Nimfa meets Iñigo Villanueva (Sam Milby) the bourgeoisie business dog and their chemistry ignites. Will Nimfa and Roger’s love for DVDs and cheap street food keep them together or will Iñigo’s high society charms tear them apart? 

Additional voice cast include Empoy Marquez, Piolo Pascual, Arci Muñoz, Eugene Domingo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre and Bb Joyce Bernal. 

Animated and produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films - Erickson Raymundo, Piolo Pascual, Bb Joyce Bernal, E Del Mundo, Avid Liongoren and Manny Angeles. 

NETFLIX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
12 days ago
Disney confirms new 'Lion King' film with 'Moonlight' director
12 days ago
Disney's blockbuster remake of "The Lion King" is getting a follow-up from Oscar-winning "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins,...
Movies
fbfb
12 days ago
Very nice! 'Borat' sequel coming to Amazon Prime
12 days ago
A sequel to the comedy "Borat" has been purchased by Amazon Prime and is expected to hit the streaming platform before November's...
Movies
fbfb
18 days ago
Marvel Studio's 'Black Widow' release postponed again
By Kristofer Purnell | 18 days ago
"Black Widow" was initially going to be released in May 2020, however the pandemic forced Disney's Marvel Studios to postpone...
Movies
fbfb
19 days ago
WATCH: Pinay stars in new Netflix film 'Over the Moon'
19 days ago
Netflix released yesterday the official trailer for upcoming animated Netflix film "Over the Moon," directed by Oscar...
Movies
fbfb
19 days ago
Tom Hanks to resume filming 'Elvis' in Australia where he tested COVID-19 positive
19 days ago
Principal photography will begin on September 23 on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Elvis,” Oscar-nominated filmmaker...
Movies
fbfb
21 days ago
Robin Padilla, Angelica Panganiban star in new Netflix movie produced by Piolo Pascual
21 days ago
The adult-animation film from the Philippines starring Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby and Robin Padilla is set to premiere...
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with