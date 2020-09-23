KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Pinay stars in new Netflix film 'Over the Moon'
Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, "Over the Moon" is a musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected and the power of imagination.
(Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released yesterday the official trailer for upcoming animated Netflix film "Over the Moon," directed by Oscar winner Glen Keane, starring Chinese-Filipina actress Cathy Ang.

Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, "Over the Moon" is a musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected and the power of imagination.

 

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.  

The film stars Cathy Ang (Fei Fei),  Phillipa Soo (Chang'e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle) and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong). It will start streaming on Netflix on October 23.

RELATED: Oscar-winning director praises Pinay's performance in new Netflix film

