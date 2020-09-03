Disney shows first look at part-Filipino-inspired movie formerly starring Filipina actress

KOREAN WAVE
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 3, 2020 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Walt Disney Animation Studios recently released a first look at the animated movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” that features Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess.

In the studio’s Twitter account, Disney released an image of the Southeast Asian princess with a red cape while holding Kris, reportedly based on the most common Moro sword found in Sulu and Mindanao.

 

 

“Check out the first look of Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in Raya and the Last Dragon, from directors Don Hall & Carlos López Estrada, writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and co-directors Paul Briggs & John Ripa,” Disney wrote in the caption.

The film is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandra, inspired by Southeast Asian cultures from the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos. According to reports, the production team traveled to Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia to research.

Raya will be voiced by actress Kelly Marie Tran, a Southeast Asian-American actress who rose to fame as Rose Tico in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017). She replaced Filipino-Canadian actress Cassie Steele as Raya. 

Tran will be joined by Awkwafina, the voice of a water dragon named Sisu that has been turned into a human being. In this film, Awkwafina reunites with "Crazy Rich Asians" co-writer Adele Lim.

"Raya and the Last Dragon," set to open in Philippine theaters in 2021, is directed by Don Hall, who was also behind “Moana” and “Big Hero 6.”

WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIO
