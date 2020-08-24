COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
WATCH: New 'Suicide Squad' movie reveals cast, sneak peek
Check out the videos below and watch “The Suicide Squad” in Philippine cinemas in 2021.
DC, Warner Bros. Philippines/Released
(Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals and sneak peek behind the scenes from James Gunn's “The Suicide Squad,” straight from DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes.

Check out the videos below and watch “The Suicide Squad” in Philippine cinemas in 2021. — Videos from WBPhilTrailers via YouTube

 

 

