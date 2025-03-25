Thousands of Quezon City residents get 'Asykon Agad' aid

MANILA, Philippines — Over 400,000 residents of Quezon City have benefitted from the "Aksyon Agad” program.

This was reported by the program’s lead initiator, actor and Rep. Arjo Atayde (1st District, Quezon City), who in his State of the District Address (SODA) reported addressing constituents’ needs in employment, education, health, youth development, disaster response and infrastructure.

“Sa ilalim ng Aksyon Agad, naisakatuparan natin ang mga programang may direktang epekto sa pang-araw-araw na buhay ng ating mga mamamayan,” he said in his SODA delivered Monday at SM City North Edsa’s Skydome.

The Aksyon Agad program, according to Atayde, resulted in the following:

11,498 individuals who were given employment via the TUPAD program

1,500 applicants who were able to secure overseas jobs through the Taiwan Job Fair

1,100 residents who trained under TESDA and other livelihood initiatives

245 small entrepreneurs who received a ?15,000-capital via the Sustainable Livelihood Program

60 patients per day who received free treatment at the dialysis facility of Quezon City’s first district which opened in October 2024

75,466 individuals who needed medical assistance

4,598 students who received CHEd educational aid to continue their education

929 senior high school students who received a total of ?2,817,000.00 in cash allowance under the Tulong Eskwela Program

1,410 scholars who received support under Tulong Dunong and SMART

132,567 families via the Rice Distribution Program

65,300 residents who were provided free meals through Kusina on Wheels

64,000 families through the Pamaskong Handog initiative during the holiday season

7,789 families affected by various fire incidents

3,501 families who received burial assistance

40,684 individuals who were given financial help for various needs

Meanwhile, Atayde reported that Aksyon Agad’s sports initiative —which included the launch of the Inter-Barangay Youth Program and Council League — resulted in providing support for 987 young athletes.

“Next year, the program will expand to include badminton, chess, darts, and bowling — giving more residents the opportunity to participate and strengthen community ties,” said Atayde.