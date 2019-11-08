DILG to extend new road clearing ops to 75 days

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will extend its future road clearing operations to 75 days.

DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the purpose is to sustain the gains that were achieved during the initial 60-day operations in reclaiming public roads from private users.

“Alam naman po natin na meron din pasaway pang mga LGUs (local government units). May mga nagbalikan din doon sa kanilang dati nilang gawi (We know that there are non-compliant LGUs. There are those who went back to their old ways) after the 60-day period,” he said in an interview over dzMM.

This prompted Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año to set another period to harmonize all the road clearing policies as LGU officials implemented them in their own way.

Malaya said the DILG will release clearer guidelines for the next road-clearing period, but added that no specific date has been set since they are still crafting another memorandum circular for the operation.