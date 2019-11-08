10 houses razed in Caloocan fire

MANILA, Philippines — Ten families were left homeless in a fire that reached second alarm at a residential area in Caloocan yesterday.

Ten houses were razed in the fire that lasted almost two hours along Gonzales street in Barangay 69 before dawn.

There were no fatalities, although 55-year-old Allan Villacorte sustained injuries from jumping from the roof, according to arson investigator Alwin Culianan.

The fire caused P300,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.