Lotto Results

Lotto results for July 20, 2025

The Philippine Star
July 20, 2025 | 9:30pm

EZ2 - 7 12

SUERTRES - 8 0 6

6/49 Lotto - 27 13 12 29 44 34

P33,342,362.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto - 32 20 23 44 39 9

P241,882,917.00

LOTTO RESULTS
Doing Something Right
2 days ago

Doing Something Right

2 days ago
In his distress he sought the favor of the Lord his God and humbled himself greatly. 2 Chronicles 33:12
