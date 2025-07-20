Lotto results for July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025 | 9:30pm
EZ2 - 7 12
SUERTRES - 8 0 6
6/49 Lotto - 27 13 12 29 44 34
P33,342,362.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 32 20 23 44 39 9
P241,882,917.00
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
- Latest
Latest
Latest
Recommended
EZ2 - 7 12
SUERTRES - 8 0 6
6/49 Lotto - 27 13 12 29 44 34
P33,342,362.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 32 20 23 44 39 9
P241,882,917.00
|
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!
E-mail Address:
Password
or sign in with
New user? CLICK HERE TO REGISTER