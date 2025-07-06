^

Lotto Results

Lotto results for July 6, 2025

The Philippine Star
July 6, 2025 | 9:30pm

EZ2 - 17 8

SUERTRES - 9 6 9

6/49 Lotto - 23 13 30 28 9 36

P15,840,000.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto - 23 35 4 14 15 16

P189,803,483.00

