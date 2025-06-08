^

Lotto Results

Lotto results for June 8, 2025

The Philippine Star
June 8, 2025 | 9:30pm

EZ2 - 29 3

SUERTRES - 0 3 9

6/49 Lotto - 37 22 30 1 26 27

P57,908,146.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto - 4 28 38 39 23 49

P106,788,318.00

