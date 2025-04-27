^

Lotto Results

Lotto results for April 27, 2025

The Philippine Star
April 27, 2025 | 9:30pm

EZ2 - 1 26

SUERTRES - 4 1 2

6/49 Lotto - 39 7 8 40 35 30

P19,595,118.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto - 19 8 17 55 28 2

P49,500,000.00

