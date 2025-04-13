^

Lotto Results

Lotto results for April 13, 2025

The Philippine Star
April 13, 2025 | 9:30pm

EZ2 - 14 20

SUERTRES - 2 0 9

6/49 Lotto - 2 7 6 18 3 35

P15,840,000.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto - 47 36 6 12 38 23

P49,500,000.00

Lotto results for April 8, 2025

5 days ago
<p>EZ2/LVM - 1 10</p> <p>SUERTRES - 6 1 8</p> <p>6D Lotto - 2 3 3 2 7 8</p> <p>6/42 Lotto - 41 28 3 20 35 25</p> <p>P5,940,000.00</p> <p>6/49...
5 days ago
Lotto results for April 7, 2025

6 days ago
<p>EZ2/LVM - 24 15</p> <p>SUERTRES - 6 8 1</p> <p>4D LOTTO - 5 1 6 5</p> <p>6/45 Mega Lotto - 5 25 6 26 32 42</p> <p>P48,497,191.00</p> <p>Grand...
6 days ago
Lotto results for April 5, 2025

8 days ago
<p>EZ2/LVM - 23 2</p> <p>SUERTRES - 3 7 8</p> <p>6D Lotto - 1 9 2 9 1 6</p> <p>6/42 - 11 10 5 42 24 39</p> <p>P6,184,178.00</p> <p>Grand...
8 days ago
Lotto results for April 4, 2025

9 days ago
<p>EZ2/LVM - 24 9</p> <p>SUERTRES - 8 2 7</p> <p>6D Lotto - 2 2 4 9</p> <p>6/45 Lotto - 28 14 40 34 42 17</p> <p>P44,217,452.00</p> <p>6/58...
9 days ago
Lotto results for April 3, 2025

10 days ago
EZ2 - 17 21     SUERTRES - 2 2 5     6D Lotto - 7 6 6 5 8 9     6/42 Lotto - 42 14 16 39 27 15     P5,940,000.00     6/49...
10 days ago
