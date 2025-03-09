^

Lotto Results

Lotto results for March 9, 2025

The Philippine Star
March 9, 2025 | 9:30pm

EZ2 - 26 31

SUERTRES - 6 9 0

6/49 Lotto - 42 21 7 41 8 4

P19,640,464.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto - 4 3 36 23 46 15

P140,360,634.00

Lotto results for March 1, 2025

8 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 26 28 SUERTRES - 2 7 5 6D Lotto - 8 8 7 5 4 1 6/42 - 33 22 31 4 36 7 P57,844,701.00 Grand Lotto - 4 51 41 44 43 31 P96,228,170.00
8 days ago
Lotto results for February 28, 2025

9 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 29 8 SUERTRES - 6 1 7 6D Lotto - 2 3 1 7 6/45 Lotto - 2 17 1 4 39 9 P24,976,503.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 46 24 28 27 56 13 P114,555,462.00
9 days ago
Lotto results for February 27, 2025

10 days ago
EZ2 - 28 19 SUERTRES - 8 2 8 6D Lotto - 1 7 0 0 3 9 6/42 Lotto - 12 36 26 25 37 10 P52,280,573.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 27 42 37 33 9 13 P15,840,000.00
10 days ago
Lotto results for February 26, 2025

11 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 14 24 SUERTRES -8 8 5 4D Lotto - 2 5 1 7 6/45 Mega Lotto - 9 35 25 16 17 8 P20,949,798.00 6/55 Grand Lotto - 14 51 28 34 53 22 P91,223,540.00
11 days ago
Lotto results for February 25, 2025

12 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 12 7 SUERTRES - 5 7 5 6D Lotto - 5 6 0 4 3 4 6/42 Lotto - 34 22 29 35 31 17 P46,479,400.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 15 3 48 49 41 31 P15,840,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 41 10 37 3 15...
12 days ago
