While the nation was very much engrossed with actor Baron Geisler’s latest gaffe with the Cebu police as he was detained for a few hours in the province after an alleged violation of a local ordinance on drunkenness last Feb. 22, there we found ourselves two days later in Quezon City, Grandia Place in Mother Ignacia after we saw a post from BLVCK Entertainment Productions about a story conference for a film entitled “Tag-Ulan,” where Baron was part of the ensemble cast along with Beauty Gonzales and Mark Herras.

1 day ago