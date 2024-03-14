^

Lotto Results

Girl, 7, raped, killed in General Santos

John Unson - The Philippine Star
March 14, 2024 | 9:30pm
Girl, 7, raped, killed in General Santos
The body of the slain seven-year-old is now in a mortuary.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines —  A seven-year-old girl reported missing on Sunday was found dead in General Santos City on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Soccsksargen police director, said the body of the girl, identified as Princess Ariane Cabucos, was found naked and stuffed in a sack in a secluded area in Purok 9 in Barangay Conel.

Probers said the victim could have been raped before she was killed.

Two shirts and two knives were recovered near the cadaver of the girl.  An investigation is ongoing.                      

vuukle comment

GIRL

RAPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Lotto results for March 10, 2024

4 days ago
EZ2 - 31 18 SUERTRES - 2 2 1 6/49 Lotto - 5 42 26 21 45 31 P43,446,295.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 40 50 42 53 8 3 P49,500,000.00
4 days ago
Lotto Results
fbtw

Lotto results for March 4, 2024

10 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 14 7 SUERTRES - 4 0 5 4D LOTTO - 3 1 4 6 6/45 Mega Lotto - 23 28 24 40 35 44 P11,907,435.00 Grand Lotto - 7 31 49 33 32 40 P100,775,894.00
10 days ago
Lotto Results
fbtw

Lotto results for March 3, 2024

11 days ago
EZ2 - 1 7 SUERTRES - 9 6 8 6/49 Lotto - 2 40 3 36 49 14 P29,481,142.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 56 57 24 9 30 31 P49,500,000.00
11 days ago
Lotto Results
fbtw

Lotto results for March 2, 2024

12 days ago
EZ2/LVM - 9 12 SUERTRES - 5 8 8 6D Lotto - 8 9 4 9 9 7 6/42 - 17 2 4 3 36 35 P5,940,000.00 Grand Lotto - 32 25 16 36 33 29 P94,399,316.00
12 days ago
Lotto Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with