Girl, 7, raped, killed in General Santos

The body of the slain seven-year-old is now in a mortuary.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A seven-year-old girl reported missing on Sunday was found dead in General Santos City on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Soccsksargen police director, said the body of the girl, identified as Princess Ariane Cabucos, was found naked and stuffed in a sack in a secluded area in Purok 9 in Barangay Conel.

Probers said the victim could have been raped before she was killed.

Two shirts and two knives were recovered near the cadaver of the girl. An investigation is ongoing.