In a joint effort to empower Small and Medium Enterprises in Cebu, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), in partnership with the U.S. government and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Philippines, along with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 7 and the Online Retail Corp. (ORC), is set to host the “E-Commerce Capacity Development Program for SMEs in Cebu” seminar on March 13-14, 2024 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the City Sports Club, Cebu City.

1 day ago