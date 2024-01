There is a current People’s Initiative drive and constitutional reform paid advertisement from a certain law firm, with the ultimate goal of amending Article XVII of the 1987 Constitution stating that House of Representatives and Senate should vote jointly for any future constitutional amendments and revisions, but the problem is there isn’t yet an enabling law for People’s Initiative, so their moves to gather 7.8 million signatures nationwide that are done in a sinister manner of paying AICS and TUPAD with ?100 before they sign People’s Initiative forms reek of unethical travesty to the constitutional reform process.

2 days ago