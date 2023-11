In basketball, whether in FIBA, NBA or PBA, there has to be a call before a coach is able to make a challenge during a game. When Scottie Thompson drove in and was fouled by Mark Barroca with eight seconds left in the Ginebra-Magnolia PBA game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday, no call was whistled. The foul was evident but coach Tim Cone couldn’t register a challenge even if he had the option. At that point, Magnolia led, 92-91.

22 hours ago