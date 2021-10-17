National Museum reopens to fully vaxxed visitors

MANILA, Philippines — Starting tomorrow, the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors based on the guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as Metro Manila shifted to the more relaxed Alert Level 3.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the National Museum announced that it would resume operations at a limited capacity. Only 100 fully vaccinated visitors will be allowed entry to the museum per batch.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors are required to make reservations online a day before their scheduled visit. To book a slot, they should visit www.nationalmuseum.gov.ph and click “BOOK A TOUR.” A confirmation of their booking would be sent through e-mail.

They must present their identification and vaccination cards. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.

Visitors will be asked to fill out a health declaration form before entering the premises. This can be done online through the StaySafePh app.

Guests should wear their face masks and shields at all times while inside the museums and must observe physical distancing of at least two meters if they do not belong to the same household.

Among the museums under the NMP are the National Museum of Fine Arts, National Museum of Anthropology and Museum of Natural History.