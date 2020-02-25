Lotto results for February 25, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - February 25, 2020 - 9:00pm

EZ2/LVM - 6 30

SUERTRES  - 8 5 4

6 digits - 5 2 1 6 6 7

6/42 Lotto - 22 16 42 3 5 38

P11,700,595.00

6/49 Super Lotto - 42 9 6 46 3 23

P16,642,629.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto -  46 14 25 29 57 45

P235,004,080.00

LOTTO RESULTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with