Lotto results for February 25, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - February 25, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 6 30
SUERTRES - 8 5 4
6 digits - 5 2 1 6 6 7
6/42 Lotto - 22 16 42 3 5 38
P11,700,595.00
6/49 Super Lotto - 42 9 6 46 3 23
P16,642,629.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 46 14 25 29 57 45
P235,004,080.00
