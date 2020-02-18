Lotto results for February 18, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - February 18, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 3 1
SUERTRES - 2 2 7
6 digits - 8 3 1 5 5 5
6/42 Lotto - 32 18 6 14 5 10
P5,940,000.00
6/49 Super Lotto - 6 24 38 18 17 1
P15,840,000.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 47 23 31 56 42 1
P210,804,098.00
Sponsored Articles
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
February 18, 2020 - 9:00pm
February 17, 2020 - 9:00pm
February 15, 2020 - 9:00pm
February 14, 2020 - 9:00pm
February 13, 2020 - 9:00pm
February 12, 2020 - 9:00pm
Recommended