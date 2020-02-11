Lotto results for February 11, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - February 11, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 29 7
SUERTRES - 2 1 2
6 digits - 1 1 2 3 9 2
6/42 Lotto - 23 15 3 11 22 40
P32,870,363.00
6/49 Super Lotto - 48 4 36 46 18 3
P15,840,000.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 38 34 23 50 58 33
P189,403,329.00
