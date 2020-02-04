Lotto results for February 4, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - February 4, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 23 2
SUERTRES - 2 4 2
6 digits - 6 8 5 2 8 7
6/42 Lotto - 20 24 25 31 3 8
P23,740,771.00
6/49 Super Lotto - 32 28 43 26 16 27
P58,736,775.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 22 49 42 20 40 5
P170,977,603.00
Sponsored Articles
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
February 3, 2020 - 9:00pm
February 2, 2020 - 9:00pm
February 1, 2020 - 9:00pm
January 31, 2020 - 9:00pm
January 30, 2020 - 9:00pm
January 29, 2020 - 9:00am
Recommended