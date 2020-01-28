Lotto results for January 28, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - January 28, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 20 17
SUERTRES - 9 3 3
6 digits - 1 5 2 9 9 2
6/42 Lotto - 11 14 24 38 20 16
P15,564,428.00
6/49 Super Lotto - 37 11 48 02 24 21
P49,061,794.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 26 51 36 37 41 57
P153,166,069.00
