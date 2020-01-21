Lotto results for January 21, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - January 21, 2020 - 9:00pm

EZ2/LVM - 22 16

SUERTRES  - 7 5 7

6 digits - 6 3 2 2 6 8

6/42 Lotto - 7 9 11 37 19 36

P8,478,933.00

6/49 Super Lotto - 22 45 46 21 40 1

P40,181,217.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto -  27 50 42 52 15 34

P136,641,376.00

