Lotto results for October 22, 2019
(The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2019 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 13 1
SUERTRES - 2 0 8
6 digits - 3 8 7 4 8 2
6/42 Lotto - 07 05 23 16 31 41
P8,178,499.00
6/49 Super Lotto - 30 29 41 08 40 38
P15,840,000.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 14 25 54 45 35 36
P49,500,000.00
