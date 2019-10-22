Lotto results for October 22, 2019
(The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2019 - 9:00pm

EZ2/LVM - 13 1

SUERTRES  - 2 0 8

6 digits - 3 8 7 4 8 2

6/42 Lotto - 07 05 23 16 31 41

P8,178,499.00

6/49 Super Lotto - 30 29 41 08 40 38

P15,840,000.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto - 14 25 54 45 35 36

P49,500,000.00

LOTTO RESULTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Lotto results for October 21, 2019
October 21, 2019 - 10:00pm
Lotto results for October 21, 2019
1 day ago
Lotto Results
Lotto results for October 20, 2019
October 20, 2019 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for October 20, 2019
2 days ago
Lotto Results
Lotto results for October 19, 2019
October 19, 2019 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for October 19, 2019
3 days ago
Lotto Results
Lotto results for October 18, 2019
October 18, 2019 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for October 18, 2019
4 days ago
Lotto Results
Lotto results for October 17, 2019
October 17, 2019 - 10:00pm
Lotto results for October 17, 2019
5 days ago
Lotto Results
Lotto results for October 16, 2019
October 16, 2019 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for October 16, 2019
6 days ago
Lotto Results
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with