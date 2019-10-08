Lotto results for October 8, 2019
(The Philippine Star) - October 8, 2019 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 14 16
SUERTRES - 5 5 9
6 digits - 8 8 5 6 4 4
6/42 Lotto - 20 24 18 30 26 34
P6,334,826.00
6/49 Super Lotto - 29 11 35 08 33 25
P40,648,472.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 40 52 14 45 21 38
P237,378,901.00
Sponsored Articles
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
October 7, 2019 - 10:00pm
October 6, 2019 - 9:00pm
October 5, 2019 - 9:00pm
October 4, 2019 - 9:00pm
October 3, 2019 - 9:00pm
October 2, 2019 - 9:00pm
Recommended