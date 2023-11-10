^

That golden touch

Marbbie Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Golden girl: Sofia Andres is the newest ambassador F&C Jewelry

On its golden anniversary, the jewelry brand from Iloilo enters a new era catering to a generation of global Filipinos.

Gold jewelry has gone from being an heirloom you wait to be passed down, a milestone piece or an investment, to a casual, daily accessory of self-expression. F&C Jewelry proposes, why can’t it be all of the above?

It’s how F&C went from being a quaint establishment along 73 Guanco Street in Iloilo City and grew to 73 branches all over the country 50 years later. “Our best weapon was the trust we gained from every single customer who purchased an item from us,” says Susan Caperonce-Florete, president of F&C Group of Companies and chief of production of F&C Jewelry, Inc. during their golden anniversary celebration. “For 50 years, we relied on our motto: integrity, reliability, and concern.”

A bestseller through the years, the chain oval bracelet in 18k yellow gold

Florete and her husband Marcelino M. Florete Jr. drew inspiration from her mother, Cristina Orian, a gifted alahera from Bulacan, when they founded the brand. Even at its current scale, F&C trains its team to have the same personalized touch as your personal alahera would. Listening to their customers, they have since collaborated with Rajo Laurel to create Rings by Rajo, a 2010 capsule collection inspired by the designer's work in bridal fashion. Actresses Bea Alonzo and Coleen Garcia have also represented the brand.

Today, Florete and her “four jewels” — her children, led by Marissa and Marjorie — are turning to a new generation of global Pinoys.

Actress and fashion influencer Sofia Andres epitomizes this. Andres admits that while she enjoys experimenting with trends, she was a “late bloomer” when it came to jewelry, until her partner, Daniel Miranda’s family, the Lhuilliers, introduced her to it.

Embracing her partnership with F&C Jewelry, Sofia Andres shares, “Jewelry can symbolize status but beyond that it’s a form of self-expression.”

Susan Florete, president of F&C Group of Companies and chief of production of F&C Jewelry, Inc.

Wearing an F&C gold cuff on her arm during the anniversary, she proves she’s a natural. “It allows one to express one’s style and taste in fashion, and it also helps to convey your emotions just like when you give jewelry to your loved ones for their birthdays, weddings, and many more.”

F&C Jewelry is located at all SM Stores and its flagship store in Ayala Malls Glorietta. For more information, visit www.fncjewelry.com, follow @fncjewelry on Instagram for updates on new collections and promotions, or shop for your fine jewelry on Lazada, Shopee, and www.shop.fncjewelry.com.

