What do old Hollywood Icons have in common with today’s stars?

There is no modern-day Audrey Hepburn or Hedy Lamarr, just as there is no equivalent for this generation’s Zendaya or Margot Robbie among Old Hollywood stars.

All stars of their generation and a beacon for those to come, Malaysian designer Khoon Hooi taps into their essence as a spectator, making his women look and feel like stars in their own right with a jewel palette of crystal-embellished luxurious textiles for his fall 2023 collection “Lights, Camera, Action!”

Just in time for ball season, Hooi is the latest designer presented by The Concierge by Comme Ci x Cura V, from the red carpets of the Golden Globes, worn by celebrities like Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu to Manila’s best dressed at the trunk show in Raffles Hotel.

How are Filipinas and Malaysian women similar? “The women — usually well-known in the business or social circle — see occasion wear as an investment in their image, which translates into their appreciation for fashion and the love of travel,” observes Hooi.

Hooi’s namesake brand was established in 1999 and stood out for its glamorous take on East-meets-West sensibility reflective of his journey from Penang to studying fashion in Malaysia and London. “Perseverance, dedication, and the ability to stay relevant after 24 years in business" best defines his work, he says. Travel, art, music, film, and television from any era are endless sources of inspiration for him.

My favorites? Hooi’s homage to Hubert de Givenchy’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s opening look in the Audrey, making it his own by embellishing it with crystals and an oversized bow in the back. Hepburn has been brought up in comparisons with Rooney Mara; according to Hooi, Rooney is an asymmetrical gown cut in an A-line silhouette that calls to mind Mara’s Girl With The Dragon Tattoo red carpet era — dramatic in all-black with a cowl neckline and cap sleeves accented with a half-cape and secured by a crystal brooch. Hooi’s velvet brocade Greta is a bold number that gets more interesting the closer you look — whether you’re thinking Lee or Garbo. You don’t need to be a celebrity to channel the strong sense of self that turns these women into stars.

We got in touch with Comme Ci and Cura V’s Kai Lim about what makes Hooi a perfect fit.

YSTYLE: What makes Khoon Hooi an excellent addition to Comme Ci and Cura V’s designers and brands?

KAI LIM: Khoon Hooi’s craftsmanship and quality are the two things that made me curious to know more about the brand. These are the main things we look for when we feature a designer.

How did you discover his work? What about it stood out for you?

My good friend, Sharyn Wong, gave me a bag by Khoon Hooi during the pandemic. That’s how the conversation started. Sharyn and Khoon have been friends for more than 20 years. I like finding out about brands by word of mouth; only to find out that he is a big fashion designer in Malaysia.

The designer with one of Manila’s best-dressed, Comme Ci and Cura V’s Kai Lim

What are your favorite, most unique Khoon Hooi pieces?

Personally, I love his cheongsam collection. He has one every year in time for Chinese New Year. It’s beautiful! He interprets cheongsams in a modern yet still very old world, timeless and elegant way. Very In the Mood for Love by Wong Kar-wai.

Will his pieces be available at Comme Ci after the pop-up? If yes, will you focus on his occasionwear?

For now, we will focus on exclusive by-invitation trunk shows as his pieces are best worn with a made-to-measure fit.

* * *

Comme Ci and Cura V are at 2/F, Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, Makati. Email Jules at [email protected] for inquiries.