Denim is now actually cool

Denim cool enough for the tropics, Levi’s Performance Cool comes in light and dark wash, classic styles, and boxy updates

Levi’s denim has been beloved by stars across pop culture from rock icon Kurt Cobain and supermodel Cindy Crawford to today’s K-pop sensation New Jeans. Levi’s jeans and trucker jackets have street cred only seconded by a literally and figuratively hot all-leather jacket — but can denim actually be lightweight and breathable enough for the cool people in the tropics?

Levi’s introduces its Performance Cool denim in light and dark wash. They are soft without needing to be broken in yet also come in classic silhouettes so you have a cooler option.

In the men’s collection is a simple khaki work shirt, a denim vest, camo sweater, and lake-blue short sleeve tees for gorpcore-style layering. Pants come in Classic 502 and 512 slim fits, and 405 standard shorts.

The light denim shirts in the women’s collection are suitable for tropical heat while versatile enough to be layered on when the temperature gets a little cooler. The Perfect Tee in white or sky blue, or a camo shirt for a pop of color and vibrance, is boxy with a short hem — a perfect fit for any Filipino body type. Best-selling silhouettes Baggy Dad pants and indigo denim skirts also come in Performance Cool denim so you can be your own kind of cool.

Shop Levi’s Performance Cool collection at Levi’s stores nationwide and on levi.com.ph. Follow Levi’s @levis_sea for updates.