Fine body jewelry evoking a sense of freedom and expression

Mikaela Lagdameo: “I’m a new woman now, and this is a new chapter.”

‘Chapters’ by Mikaela Lagdameo x Atelier818 is all about unconventional combinations.

Mikaela Lagdameo sought a change. Like the stabilizing feeling of a pendant clutched under duress, she sought the security of jewelry, but no ordinary necklace would do. She was looking for fine jewelry belly rings when she linked up with Atelier 818, a trusted name in personalized jewelry, to start her life’s new “Chapters.”

“I’m a new woman now, and this is a new chapter,” she says.

The 19-signature-piece collection is divided into three parts. Chapter 1: Memories are charms in the style of minimalist tattoos in relatable symbols like palm trees and hearts and can be attached to a hook bangle.

Chapter 2: Strength in adage bands are for wearing words of encouragement and can be re- engraved every year.

Lastly, Chapter 3: The Ampersand stands for a story still unfolding; that the best is yet to come.

The body jewelry of fine belly rings, anklet cuffs, and waistlets are meant to be interchanged. With a Smart Connector, these pieces are meant to be worn in different ways.

Conceptualized to be worn every day, Lagdameo shares, “In my case, I never remove my necklaces, bracelets, my anklet, and earrings — okay, basically everything!”

***

The Chapters collection will be available for six months in store at SM Aura and online at atelier818.com.