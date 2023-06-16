At the Mega Ball, art is fashion is art

A dress code of creative neutrals lets Filipino artistry take center stage

The 30th Mega Ball was a dazzling, star-studded celebration of the best of Filipino fashion and art. “These are the limitless possibilities when creativity knows no bounds,” says entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Romero as its first co-chair. “Art has the power to inspire, heal and change.”

Mega Ball co-chair Sheila Romero, Heart Evangelista, and Mega magazine editor-in-chief Peewee Isidro and head of publishing and marketing Janine Recto (center) with six of 10 Mega Emerging Artist awardees (from left) Jinggoy Buensuceso, Ayka Go, Marc Aran Reyes, Winna Go, Chelsea Theodossis, and Demi Padua.

The Peninsula Manila’s Conservatory was transformed into a gallery where Romero curated works by Mega Icon Awardee Ramon Orlina and masters like Mark Justiniani, Mark Garibay and Geraldine Javier.

Onstage, Ryan Cayabyab, a pillar of Original Pilipino Music, serenaded the audience with his compositions like Tuwing Umuulan At Kapiling Ka, followed by performances from the Ang Huling El Bimbo musical, singing Eraserheads hits in time for their return today until July 7.

Gabbie Sarenas in Balenciaga, Finale Art File’s Evita Sarenas in Gabbie Sarenas, and Hetty Que and Art Cube Gallery’s Lori Juvida in Carolina Herrera

True to Mega’s vision since 1992, editor-in-chief Peewee Isidro says, “We put the spotlight on Filipino talent beyond fashion.”

Art’s wearable iterations are well-represented among the guests — a mix of change-makers in art and fashion as well as public service and the private sector — in textured neutrals with either a splash of metallics or pops of color as interpreted by established fashion names like Cary Santiago and Dennis Lustico, avant-garde favorites like Jerome Salaya Ang, the next generation of greats like Martin Bautista, Joey Samson and Gabbie Sarenas, and young talents like Strong Village and Bagasao.