Because style knows no age A Motherâ€™s Day edit of all things new and hot.

Because style knows no age A Mother’s Day edit of all things new and hot.

From Ferragamo, her favorite gancini gets revamped

Ferragamo’s Gancini is an icon for polished elegance beloved by women across generations. In this new era at Ferragamo led by creative director Maximilian Davis, the Gancini, typically seen as a belt or buckle, is turned into mini fasteninings in the new Wanda, a 1988 handbag now reworked with a deceptively simple shape, highlighting its luxurious materiality in the brand’s SS23 palette of a hot summer sunset.

The Gancini also shows up somewhere unexpected — as a sculpted heel on the Elina sandal. Fine strips of leather, making use of the visual impact of both full and empty space for its upper, folded and worked using the “book” technique, highlight the foot’s sensual arch, while ensuring the perfect fit on the heel. Its ultra-slim yet padded square toe guarantees maximum comfort.

Longchamp’s Epure

From Longchamp, a mini bag she can fit (most) things in

Give your mom’s shoulders a break from the “Ludicrously Capacious Bag” that still fits a substantial amount of stuff, thanks to Longchamp’s bag-making expertise.

For spring/summer, Longchamp creative director Sophie Delafontaine has reimagined its iconic Roseau bag in cotton and linen embellished with polka dots and energized its new Box-Trot line with zesty lemon and candy-pink colorways. The collection uses natural materials, including linen, cotton and silk, while the color palette draws nuances of tan, beige and ecru from the trees, flowers and earth on one; contemporary with graphic prints on silk and linen, as well as swimsuits with asymmetric cutouts, complement exquisitely comfortable two-tone knits.

Meanwhile, new formats make their debut: a small vanity case and a mini hand-held bag, ideal for a spontaneous getaway.

Aesop’s Gloam

From A?SOP, an unexpected floral spicy fragrance

Australian luxury personal care brand A?sop launched Gloam, the fifth in its trendsetting Othertopias eau de parfum series, a few days shy of news of its record-breaking $2.5 billion deal by French cosmetics giant L’Oréal.

Concocted by longtime collaborator Barnabé Fillion as “a horizontal portal to self-observation,” it was visualized with an inviting divan flanked by mimosas inside the Sine Pop post-war space in Cubao during its Philippine launch. That’s because mimosas stand out with rich warm saffron at first whiff, punctuated by pink pepper and cardamom, revealing a bouquet of orange flower, jasmine sambac, and iris resting on a base of patchouli and copaiba.

It’s an end-of-day scent for winding down — not for sleep, but to rouse you for the rest of your night, like a fine cocktail not as a nightcap, but as that first drink. During the event, Ito Beverage Space served its cocktail form with just a drop of encouraging absinthe.

The record-breaking acquisition has since had its loyal following fantasizing about what’s to come — a linen collection? An in-store shower? A spritz of Gloam to look inward and daydream.

Akong Gugma

From Guava Sketches, you can’t go wrong with flowers

What’s better than a bouquet of flowers for Mom? Learning how to arrange one yourself, just the way you like it, is the gift that keeps on giving. Why not spend Mother’s Day learning a new skill with your mom, grandmother, or even with your kids?

On Sunday, Lifestyle shop Guava Sketches hosts a flower arrangement workshop with Akong Gugma’s Geof Gonzales. It won’t be like any other arrangement workshop; Akong Gugma is known for its signature rustic, whimsical, perfectly-imperfect floral sculptures that immediately transform a space into something sublime.

There will also be Boxcamera sitdown portrait sessions tomorrow and on Sunday.

